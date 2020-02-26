Insider Selling: Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Sells 728 Shares of Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total value of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57).

LRE opened at GBX 791 ($10.41) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 768.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 730.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7,910.00. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 601 ($7.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get Lancashire alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRE shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 860 ($11.31) price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Lancashire to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.67) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Investec upgraded Lancashire to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 736.33 ($9.69).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.