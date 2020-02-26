Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inphi were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 150.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPHI. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $886,130.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,833 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,907 shares of company stock worth $6,209,725 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

