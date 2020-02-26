Ink Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $146,932.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $146,932.00 and $10,792.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinBene, COSS and IDEX. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.36 or 0.02598224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00208974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00124522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,842,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, COSS, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

