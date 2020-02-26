Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), approximately 925,278 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 613% from the average daily volume of 129,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

Several research analysts have issued reports on IOG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a market cap of $81.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.42.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Hockey acquired 58,970 shares of Independent Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,435.20 ($12,411.47).

About Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

