IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) Trading 900% Higher

IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ)’s share price traded up 900% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 50,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 25,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ)

IMRIS Inc designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided therapy solutions worldwide. The company offers VISIUS Surgical Theatres, a surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and enhance precision in treatment. Its VISIUS Surgical Theatre incorporates magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy into multi-purpose surgical suites to provide intraoperative imaging for specific medical applications by bringing advanced imaging into the operating room (OR).

