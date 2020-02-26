Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get Imperial Tobacco Group alerts:

IMBBY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Tobacco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. Imperial Tobacco Group has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.