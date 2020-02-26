I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.30

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 26070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other I-Mab news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. purchased 894,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $33,892,599.68. Also, insider James E. Flynn purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,200,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,294,736 shares of company stock worth $86,972,600.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

