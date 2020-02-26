Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $834.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HY traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. 1,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $75.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

