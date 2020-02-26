HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HYPERA S A/S stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.79. HYPERA S A/S has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

About HYPERA S A/S

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

