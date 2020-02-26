Huobi Token (HT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $966.72 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $966.72 million and approximately $442.49 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00045756 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, Huobi and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00481186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.06 or 0.06252485 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00059338 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00024797 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,370,545 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, DDEX, Gate.io, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

