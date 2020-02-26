Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.85. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 85,664 shares changing hands.

HBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Sunday. TD Securities cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $708.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.08.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

