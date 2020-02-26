Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.84. 54,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,812. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.59. Hub Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

