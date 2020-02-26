HSBC Downgrades Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) to Reduce

Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Tiger Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Tiger Brands stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Tiger Brands has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

