HP (NYSE:HPQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 279.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

HPQ stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. HP has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

