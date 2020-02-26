HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238,447 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,638 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of HP worth $46,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in HP by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 227,071 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 498.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,862 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 73,172 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 72,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of HP by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 96,785 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 36,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.41. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 279.93%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

