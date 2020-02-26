Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 803,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,113,000 after purchasing an additional 403,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 291,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 41,936 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,119 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Howard Hughes news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,752.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,746,476 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $200,844,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE HHC opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.34. Howard Hughes Corp has a twelve month low of $91.82 and a twelve month high of $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.06 and a 200 day moving average of $121.98.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

