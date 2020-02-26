Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $794.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

