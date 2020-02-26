Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Shares Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $20.50 to $19.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.43, 10,316,732 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 7,554,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 753,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,546 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 49.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 7.70.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.