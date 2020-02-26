HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.39

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.39 and last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 287392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,694 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

