Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Hilton Hotels has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hilton Hotels to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.