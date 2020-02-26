Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HGV stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price target on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.