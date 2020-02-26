Heritage Insurance (HRTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HRTG opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $364.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

HRTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

