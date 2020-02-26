HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.47 ($52.87).

HLE stock opened at €39.16 ($45.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a fifty-two week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €44.43.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

