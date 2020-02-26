Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.57, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

