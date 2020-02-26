Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,056 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Healthcare Services Group worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6,935.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 84,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.75. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $40.14.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

