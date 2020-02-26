Health Catalyst (HCAT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Health Catalyst to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

