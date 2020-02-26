Head to Head Review: Sitime (SITM) vs. Its Rivals

Sitime (NASDAQ: SITM) is one of 130 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sitime to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sitime and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sitime
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|Sitime Competitors
|2619
|8320
|13926
|863
|2.51
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Sitime and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sitime
|$84.07 million
|N/A
|-43.05
|Sitime Competitors
|$3.33 billion
|$553.61 million
|7.60
Sitime’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
29.2% of Sitime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Sitime and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sitime
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Sitime Competitors
|-101.56%
|-5.58%
|-2.77%
Summary
Sitime competitors beat Sitime on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
Sitime Company Profile
There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.
