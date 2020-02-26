Head to Head Review: Sitime (SITM) vs. Its Rivals

Sitime (NASDAQ: SITM) is one of 130 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sitime to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sitime and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sitime Competitors 2619 8320 13926 863 2.51

Sitime currently has a consensus target price of $30.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 14.69%. Given Sitime’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sitime has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sitime and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sitime $84.07 million N/A -43.05 Sitime Competitors $3.33 billion $553.61 million 7.60

Sitime’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Sitime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sitime and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sitime N/A N/A N/A Sitime Competitors -101.56% -5.58% -2.77%

Summary

Sitime competitors beat Sitime on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

