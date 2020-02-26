Head to Head Review: Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) versus Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cytosorbents and Axonics Modulation Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 8 0 3.00

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.66%. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus target price of $43.13, indicating a potential upside of 19.99%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Axonics Modulation Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -87.79% -165.00% -68.54% Axonics Modulation Technologies -1,530.43% -55.57% -44.28%

Risk and Volatility

Cytosorbents has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics Modulation Technologies has a beta of -1.66, indicating that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cytosorbents and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $22.50 million 8.19 -$17.21 million ($0.56) -10.14 Axonics Modulation Technologies $710,000.00 1,447.88 -$32.48 million ($4.64) -7.75

Cytosorbents has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axonics Modulation Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Axonics Modulation Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; K+ontrol, a development stage blood purification technology; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. Its proprietary r-SNM System delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of urinary and fecal dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

