Head-To-Head Review: Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) & Perion Network (OTCMKTS:PERI)

Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cicero alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cicero and Perion Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A Perion Network 0 1 1 0 2.50

Perion Network has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than Cicero.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cicero and Perion Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cicero $850,000.00 2.23 -$2.07 million N/A N/A Perion Network $261.45 million 0.79 $12.89 million $0.49 16.04

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than Cicero.

Profitability

This table compares Cicero and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cicero -98.58% N/A -390.01% Perion Network 4.93% 8.21% 4.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. 89.0% of Cicero shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cicero has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perion Network beats Cicero on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cicero Company Profile

Cicero Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Level 8 Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cicero Inc. in January 2007. Cicero Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Cicero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cicero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.