HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.70% of HCA Healthcare worth $348,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,494,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,949,000 after buying an additional 59,729 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,310,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,634,000 after buying an additional 106,506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,906 shares during the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 896,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.72 and a 200 day moving average of $135.12. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.