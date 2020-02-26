HC Wainwright Lowers Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target to $116.00

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $97.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.05 and a 200 day moving average of $100.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.07. Balchem has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,110,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 405,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 15.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 391,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

