HC Wainwright Boosts Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $3.25

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Pi Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. GMP Securities downgraded Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.88.

Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 713,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,967. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $278.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 39.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,187 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

