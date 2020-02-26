Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.43-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $629.92 million.Haymaker Acquisition also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.43-0.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OSW traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $904.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07.

OSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

