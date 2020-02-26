Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.07-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $142-147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.66 million.Haymaker Acquisition also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.43-0.48 EPS.

OSW has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura cut shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NYSE OSW traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. 1,038,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,479. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $904.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07.

