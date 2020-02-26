Hasbro, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued on Sunday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on HAS. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from to in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

HAS traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.82. 324,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $82.63 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after buying an additional 2,924,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $56,390,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 645.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after acquiring an additional 424,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.