Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 61.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

NYSE HBB traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. 1,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

