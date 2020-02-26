GXChain (GXC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.71 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00004921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, QBTC, Bit-Z and Gate.io. GXChain has a market cap of $28.96 million and $8.71 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en . GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Gate.io, QBTC, DragonEX, Binance, Huobi and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

