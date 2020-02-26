GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $4.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.24. The company had a trading volume of 54,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,678. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $95.71 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 2.19.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 908,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,575,650. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.58.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

