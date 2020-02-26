Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) Stock Price Down 37.3%

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) shares dropped 37.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.42, approximately 1,624,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 433% from the average daily volume of 304,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $128.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY)

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

