Group One Trading L.P. Takes $130,000 Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,844,000 after purchasing an additional 251,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Crane by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 68,111 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Crane stock opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.44. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

