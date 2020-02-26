Group One Trading L.P. Sells 21,130 Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Group One Trading L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Mobileiron were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 17.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

MOBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In related news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,991 shares of company stock valued at $463,759 over the last three months. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MOBL opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Mobileiron Inc has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 107.76% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. Mobileiron’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

