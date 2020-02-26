Group One Trading L.P. Sells 2,078 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Group One Trading L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,869 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $17,227,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 470.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Sleep Number by 14.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

In other news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number stock opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. Sleep Number Corp has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.