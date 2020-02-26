Group One Trading L.P. Purchases New Shares in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Unifi by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Unifi by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Unifi during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Unifi by 764.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 18,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $444,004.08. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 141,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,507 in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05 and a beta of 0.77. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UFI shares. ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

