Group One Trading L.P. Purchases 2,730 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 143.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $312.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 44.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

