Group One Trading L.P. Makes New Investment in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 1,017.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. PolyOne Co. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. PolyOne’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POL. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

