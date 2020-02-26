Group One Trading L.P. Makes New Investment in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 276,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 132,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 43,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

