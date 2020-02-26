Group One Trading L.P. Makes New Investment in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 74.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 268.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AY opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -174.80 and a beta of 0.64. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on AY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

