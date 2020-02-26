Group One Trading L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT)

Group One Trading L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Cott were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cott by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Cott by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 758,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cott by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cott in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cott during the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000.

Shares of COT stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.88 and a beta of 0.95. Cott Corp has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

COT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cott from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

