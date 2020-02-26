Group One Trading L.P. Invests $51,000 in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 131,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $10,131,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,716 shares of company stock worth $2,919,016. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $788.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACLS. ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

