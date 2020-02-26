Group One Trading L.P. Invests $142,000 in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMKR. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 673.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 115,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EMCORE by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in EMCORE by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMKR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.29.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Domenik purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.